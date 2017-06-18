After Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary confirms being a part of JP Dutta’s Paltan

The team of JP Dutta’s Paltan is growing by the day. After Refugee and LOC – Kargil, this is another ambitious war epic by the maker. JP Dutta is known for his ambitious projects that are made on a huge canvas. One of his favourites Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for the film. We also have Arjun Rampal as a Lieutenant Colonel in the war film along with actors like Siddhanth Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Pulkit Samrat, Luv Sinha and others. It is apparently set in the Indo-China war of 1962. The name Paltan translates into a group/troop. All his films whether it is Ghulami (1985) or Umrao Jaan have had a big canvas. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan confirms he is a part of JP Dutta’s Paltan – View tweet)

The leading ladies are yet to be finalised for the film. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary today revealed that he is also a part of Paltan. This is the actor’s most prestigious project so far. His last two films Wajah Tum Ho and Laali Ki Shaadi Main Laddoo Deewana were total duds. We are guessing that Gurmeet is moving towards better choices in films. The actor has also decided to break off from the erotic genre of films. We know that JP Dutta’s films are about boy-bonding and this one is no different. (Also Read: Paltan first look: JP Dutta set to present another interesting chapter from the Indian war history)

“An army son in real. A brother to my right a brother to my left. Together we stand together we fight!! ” I AM part of the PALTAN. are you? #JPDutta #paltan @nidhiduttaofficial A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Gurmeet is also an Army boy in real life and this is a special film for him. His father, Sitaram Choudhary was a subhedar major. Gurmeet is aware about the bonhomie that exists in a regiment. We hear that JP Dutta’s daughter will make a debut in this film. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…Stay tuned…