After Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani gets hospitalised

Looks like a lot of actors are under the weather and have been falling sick a lot. Adaa Khan was recently in the news after she complained of acute stomach ache and was diagnosed with intestinal infection. The actress is admitted in a hospital and has been advised bed rest till she gets better. Arjun Bijlani has also been admitted in a hospital after he collapsed on the set. As per a report in Midday, Arjun had been nursing a fever for a couple of days and was on self-medication but his condition worsened on the set and he collapsed. The actor has been advised a complete bed rest for four days and is waiting for his test results.

The actor was holidaying with his son a couple of days back and put up pictures with him on his Instagram, too. Looks like Mumbai’s weather is getting to these actors. We hope Arjun is up and about really soon. The actor currently plays the role of Raghav in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil opposite Drashti Dhami. He had even hosted the Star Parivaar Awards 2017. Fans love their onscreen chemistry and will definitely miss him on the show for a while. (ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani is the HOTTEST Dad in the TV town, feel fans)

Check out some of his vacation pictures which he recently spent with his son.

Get well soon Arjun!