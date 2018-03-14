After Ankita Bhargava’s exit, Vikram Bhatt’s web show Unafraid gets shelved – read details

A few months back, Ankita Bhargava hit the headlines after the entire star cast of Vikram Bhatt’s web show, Unafraid, was changed overnight. The actress didn’t hold any grudge against the maker however she was deeply saddened by it. Well, the sad news follows as the show is completely shelved now. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest update, it is shelved by the OTT video service provider, VIU India due to creative differences. (Also Read: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Bhargava give us some fashion inspiration this Diwali – view pics)

Soon after Ankita’s exit, Vipul Gupta and Aparna Dixit were roped in the show as the leads who also started shooting for the same. But sadly, now the show is shelved. While speaking about it, Ankita said, “My manager was told that Unafraid is shelved again due to creative differences between Vikram sir’s production and Viu India, when she got in touch to get my dues cleared. Back then, we were really hurt and I can feel what the new leads must be going through.” On the other hand, an entertainment portal quoted a source saying, “The contract between Loneranger Productions and Viu India has been annulled and a legal battle has begun between them.”

Well, with all these rumours doing the rounds, we wonder whether the web show will ever see the light of day.

