After Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend, 5 modern Indian best-sellers Bollywood can easily adapt for big screen

While it is an established trend in Hollywood, Bollywood has rarely looked to our rich literary treasure house to look for inspiration when it comes to making movies. Yes, we do have examples, like many of Vishal Bhardwaj’s movies, Devdas adaptations, Lootera but they are far and few. There was Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor that was inspired by the book, Karachi! You’re Killing Me. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is said to be adapting bestseller, How I Braved Anu Aunty and Found a Million Dollar Company. Bollywood also found time to make five of Chetan Bhagat novels into movies. I don’t blame the filmmakers for doing so; Bhagat’s novels, for all its flaws, are easily adaptable. The youth can easily relate to his work because of its simple language and the connect, even if some of the themes come out repetitive in every book of his. Above all, except for Salman Khan’s Hello (an adaptation of One Night At A Call Centre), three other movie adaptations have worked well at the box office – Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots (A disfigured adaptation of Five Point Someone), Arjun Kapoor’s 2 States (almost faithful adaptation of the novel by the same name) and Kai Po Che (the rare time when the movie made the novel, 3 Mistakes of My Life, better). And now it’s time for Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and directed by Mohit Suri.

I have read the book, and it was very clear that Bhagat had written with a movie adaptation in his mind. Whether this will work out well for him and for the movie or not, we will come to know after the weekend. Now that it is done with, we have to look at some other novels as suggestions for filmmakers to adapt as movies. Considering Bollywood’s limited patience when it comes to time and budget, we know it is not easy for them to adapt something like Amish Tripathi’s Shiva Trilogy on the big screen (though Baahubali’s success has just shown us nothing is impossible). There are, of course, some brilliant works of Premchand and Rabindranath Tagore. However, in this special feature, we will look at five modern Indian best-sellers that can be easily adapted by Bollywood, and who should play the lead in them.

The Zoya Factor

Author: Anuja Chauhan

A light-hearted romance about how Zoya, a harassed client rep for an advertising company handling the Indian Cricket Team is suddenly been perceived as a lucky charm for the team. When media gets the whiff of this news, she is suddenly branded the Goddess of Luck by the nation and the management makes sure she is a part of every match. This put her in crossroads with the dashing captain of the team. A few years back, we did hear that Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies was supposed to make a movie out of this, but nothing of that sort happened later, despite its potential in the rom-com genre. Even Anuja’s other book, Battle of Bittora, is a fine choice.

Possible contenders: Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra

Johnny Gone Down

Author: Karan Bajaj

A cross-continental thriller about how an Indian Ivy League scholar turns from a hapless genocide survivor to a Buddhist monk to a drug lord to a homeless accountant to finally turning a deadly game fighter. If a movie is ever made on the book, the various locales used will give the feel of an international movie.

Possible contender: Ranbir Kapoor, one of the versatile actors in Bollywood who has in it in himself to justify the various ages of the character.

Chanakya’s Chant

Author: Ashwin Sanghi

The novel narrates two timelines – the ancient about the ascension of Chanakya in the Mauryan court and how he came to write his famous treatise, Arthashastra. The modern timelines is about Gangasagar Mishra, an oppressed Brahmin teacher, who uses Chanakya’s techniques to become a very powerful political fixer. With the ongoing political turmoil in our country, Chanakya’s Chant is definitely ripe for adaptation.

Possible contender: Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Irrfan Khan; no one else.

The Accidental Apprentice

Author: Vikas Swarup

From the author whose work inspired Slumdog Millionaire, The Accidental Apprentice is about how a salesgirl in Delhi is approached by an eccentric businessman one day and is offered an opportunity to handle a multi-million project. But there is a catch – she has to pass a few tests that will test her integrity and values. Though she takes it lightly, she soon realises that the accepting that offer is about to change her life forever, and not necessarily in a nice way!

Possible contender: Deepika Padukone; Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan was supposed to make a movie based on this book with her, but like The Zoya Factor, there has been no development on this.

Revolution 20:20

Author: Chetan Bhagat

I can already hear groans, saying ‘Not another Bhagat novel please!’ but hear me out this time. I agree Revolution 20: 20 is one of his weaker novels (though much better than Half Girlfriend anyway), but the potential in the premise should not be missed. I am not talking about the romantic triangle, but of the corrupt malpractices that happen in the sanctioning of engineering colleges. If any director can give the book the same treatment like Abhishek Kapoor did with Kai Po Che, Revolution… can be really an interesting movie about how a lad with nearly no money becomes the owner of an engineering college.

Possible contender: Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon

Agree with our choices? Share your views below…