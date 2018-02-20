After Baahubali 2, Padmaavat becomes the second film to cross the $ 3 million mark in Australia

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is on a record-breaking spree not only in India but also in the international markets. Now the costume drama has become the second movie after Baahubali 2 (All versions) to cross the $ 3 million mark at the Australian box office. This is indeed an incredible feat achieved by the magnum opus. It has already crossed Rs 540 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Coming to the domestic market, the film has crossed the Rs 275 crore mark and is now heading towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Despite facing many backlashes and criticism from a self-vigilante group, the film set many benchmarks at the box office. In fact, Padmaavat turned out to be the highest grosser of all the lead stars along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The makers of the film had recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights before its theatrical release. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 25: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film collects a staggering Rs 540 crore in the worldwide market)

Earlier the film was slated to release on December 1 but due to protests, the makers of the film shifted the release date to January 25. Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. While we are hoping the film to achieve Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, do you think it will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below…