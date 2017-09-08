After Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s success, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the darling of the box office!

Often we have heard phrases like’Bollywood is star-driven’. But 2017 proved them all wrong. At present, it seems, only content and Ayushmann Khurrana sell. Why do we say so? Within a span of a few weeks, he has proved that he can make movies work on the basis of his talent and some really awesome stories. But wait it didn’t happen overnight. He did see a setback this year itself in the form of Meri Pyaari Bindu. However, the fault there lies in the story rather than the performance. And that’s what he proved in his two films later which released back-to-back. If we talk completely on the basis of box office numbers, Ayushmann is already one of the profitable actors of 2017 with two of his films, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, recovering their cost of production. Let’s take one at a time.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Release date: August 18

Budget: Rs 20 crore

Box office: Rs 30.93 crore

As you can see from the stats, BKB has not only recovered its cost of production but has also made profits. A film, which started on a poor note, picked up at the theatres in the coming days because of strong word-of-mouth. To be fair, Rajkummar Rao is equally responsible for BKB’s great collections. And guess what? The film is still earning! Yes, despite a lot of glossy and star-studded films hitting the theatres after its release, the film stood its ground firmly. Even another Ayushmann Khurrana film couldn’t shake it from its position either.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s film posts fabulous first week numbers; earns Rs 24.03 crore

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Release date: September 1

Budget: Rs 10 crore

Box office: Rs 24.03 crore

The box office numbers that you see right now is just for one week. Yes, SMS has managed to earn more than its budget in just a week which proves that the audience is in love with Ayushmann Khurrana. This film rested on his shoulders a lot because the issue or ‘gents problem’ it highlights happens with him only. In fact, we should all applaud this man for doing characters which we doubt anyone else in the industry will pick up. Not even his peers. First, he became a sperm donor and now he plays a guy with erectile dysfunction…only Ayushmann can handle such issues so maturely without hurting sentiments.

So, it is pretty clear that Ayushmann has become the new poster boy of telling small town stories and making it matter at the box office.

P.S. Both the films are still running at the box office.