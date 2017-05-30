After being hippie, Dulquer Salmaan now sports a fine moustache for Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo

One of the most talked about films of 2017 in the Malayalam industry is Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo with Bejoy Nambiar. This film marks the first collaboration of both these talented personalities – one a superstar in Mollywood and widely popular across industries and the other is a popular director-writer known for his work across industries. This film has caught everyone’s attention because of its novel concept. It’s anthology of five short stories. Also, it will star five female leads – Arthi Venkatesh, Ann Augustine, Sruthi Hariharan, Asha Jairam , Sai Tamhankar. Above all, Dulquer will be sporting different avatars for this film. Reportedly he will be sporting five different looks. His first look was that of a hippie where he was seen sporting dreadlocks. The look garnered quite the attention from fans! And now he has gone in for a completely different avatar – A clean shaven, army look with a neat, clipped mustache. We have to admit, both looks suit him fine, more than fine actually! This film will be a bi-lingual release in Tamil and Malayalam. Also Read: Dulquer-Amal’s daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan?

The film will also mark the comeback of Dino Morea. Neha Sharma will reportedly play his love interest. She recently tweeted about her first day at shoot. And now today, she candidly revealed while she was strugglng to remember her lines, Dulquer was go-ready for his shot. We can’t help swoon over Dulquer who carries off this army look too well. Can’t wait to find out what his other looks will be like. This is fast becoming one of the most interesting projects.

While I try to get my lines @dulQuer chilling like a villain ,waiting to deliver his.. #solo@nambiarbejoypic.twitter.com/SUGLPrCuDp — Neha sharma (@Officialneha) May 30, 2017

Finally working on something really special with one of my fav directors ..hope I get my Tamil right;) @nambiarbejoy@dulQuerpic.twitter.com/Tgl1R2WzTt — Neha sharma (@Officialneha) May 28, 2017

So which look did you like more? It’s hard to choose right?