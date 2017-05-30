Parineeti Chopra clarifies her story after being slammed by her school friend for lying about her childhood

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra‘s school friend, Kkanoo Gupta, slammed the actress for painting a sob story of her childhood during a promotional event.The guy took to Twitter to slam the actress and tweeted, “Parineeti Chopra, shame. coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc etc. Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege not every one had. My friends from CJM would probably understand the lies a bit better. SIC.” He posted a video of the whole incident too, however Parineeti has defended her story and mentioned how everything has been misconstrued.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress posted her official statement on Twitter, which read as, “Hi Everyone, I think what I said at a martial arts event a few days ago has been misconstrued in some places, so I would like to take a moment and clarify what I mean. As long as I was in school in Ambala, my brothers and I did not have access to a car and driver to take us to school, so they took the bus and I cycled. My dad followed close behind me to ensure I reached school safely. My dad did have a car that he used for his office work but we kids did not use it for school travel. As a child I hated going on a cycle! But today I understand that he was doing it to make me independent and keep me safe.” (ALSO READ – Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to reunite for Dibakar Bannerjee’s action-romance after 5 YEARS)

Parineeti further added, “I know I said this even that day but somehow it’s been misconstrued, about something very irrelevant about me having car or not!! I was talking about using a car and driver to go to school that’s all. The essence of what and why I was giving that example was completely lost. I am proud to be present at a time that girls are becoming stronger with training in martial arts. If I had had such an opportunity back then, I know I would have felt much more confident! I am responding now as I was travelling out of the country all this while. I would request everyone concerned to please not let menial things like this take precedence over what I was actually trying to say, about women’s safety and the challenges that we girls face while growing up. Thank you!” (ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana play Antakshari with BollywoodLife and prove they can be tough competitors!)

What do you think about this whole incident? Check out the video above and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below!