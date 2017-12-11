After Beyhadh, this is what Kushal Tandon is up to – view pics

Kushal Tandon who just got free after the Sony’s hit TV show Beyhadh went on a vacation at Vaishno Devi with his whole family. Kushal uploaded pictures from the trip and they are adorable as Kushal and his family enjoy the holiday. Kushal took to Twitter to express his excitement and wrote, “Trekked up to matarani in 2hrs 30 min , 14 km and back 14 km that makes 28 km ! My best ever … ” The fitness freak Kushal had been spotted repeatedly flaunting his chiseled body. He even shared his tedious workout pics. And they are damn hot! (Also Read: Kushal Tandon DEFENDS Beyhadh co-star Piyush Sahdev on his rape charges)

Kushal’s family holiday has made his fans go crazy and likes have already started flooding on his social media pages! The pictures show that he is a family person and loves posing with them. He also shows his love for nature and clicks the awesome views of the Kashmir valley. We are in love with the pictures and here they are all for you…(Also Read: Kushal Tandon considers himself lucky to be romanced by Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh – view post!)

My girls 😍😘@whiterose_tina @sandhya_jaiguruji A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:08am PST

Kahi dhoorrrrrr! #moutains#nature december❤ A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:15am PST

Kushal Tandon wrote an emotional message after the show Beyhadh went off air. He wrote, “That bestowed upon me BEYHADH appreciation and BEYHADH love. This journey could be coming to an end but BEYHADH shall belong to me in ways that will only bring out gratitude and love in me in all that I do even in the future.” He even wrote a sweet message for his co-star Jennifer Winget. Here’s what he wrote: “I am so lucky to have worked with a talent like you, Maya Maya I am bad with compliments but no one could have played better Maya then you , you made grey look white … And I was lucky or I can say Arjun was lucky to be loved by such a gorgeous looking girl.”

We are eagerly waiting for Kushal’s return to the small screen!