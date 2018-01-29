After Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan take a romantic trip to ‘wonderland’ – view pics

Bigg Boss season 11 contestant, Hiten Tejwani was one of the most talked about contestants of the show. Not for controversies but for his calm and composed demeanour throughout the show. Moreover, Arshi Khan’s friendly flirting with Hiten also fetched a lot of attention. The show ended a while ago and everyone – the contestants and the audience – is returning to their mundane lives. While some are partying and others are relaxing, Hiten is off to ‘wonderland’ with his ladylove and wife Gauri Pradhan, after being confined in the Bigg Boss house for almost three months.

Hiten and Gauri love travelling. While on the trip, Hiten took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Gauri against a snow-clad background. He uploaded the picture and captioned it, “In wonderland with my special snowflake @gpradhan7774 #LifeofHT #Hiten #Gaurihiten #HTTravelDiaries #Hitentejwani #Snowloving.” We sure would love to know as to where this wonderland is! The tweet was followed by some more holiday pictures. After the end of Bigg Boss season 11, Hiten and Gauri deserve this romantic holiday. After all they are one ideal couple, standing by each other in times of need. Check out their holiday pictures here… (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Arshi Khan wants to meet Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, here’s what she said?)

Hiten’s eviction from the show was one of the surprising evictions of this season. Even host Salman Khan called his eviction tragic. His fans believe that he was one of the most dignified contestants of Bigg Boss ever. After his eviction, in an interview with a leading portal, Gauri said, “He has become more popular after participating in Bigg Boss 11. People are stopping me and requesting that they want selfies with me. In fact, I was telling him that he wouldn’t have gained so much had he won the show because that was sort of expected. His untimely exit has the shock and sympathy wave, both.”

