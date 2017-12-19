After Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary will be seen shaking a leg with the men of Veerpur in Laado 2

Even though she didn’t last long enough inside the Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary has emerged a star from the show. After doing an item number with T-Series, the contestant will now be seen in the upcoming episode of Laado 2. Yep, she will be seen playing herself and performing for the men of Veerpur. She will be dancing to popular song, Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo and the men will also be dancing with her. We’ve all seen Sapna dance and she is darn good at it. In fact, we’re not surprised that she is getting so many offers to star in shows and songs.

Laado 2 has quite a lot of twists with Anushka aka Avika Gor donning a new avatar in the show and Ammaji aka Meghna Malik all set to avenge her granddaughter’s death. Sapna’s performance is also going to come with a lot of twists and we’re sure of that. The channel shared a promo video of Sapna’s entry in the show and it’s kickass! You’ll miss watching her on Bigg Boss for sure. Sapna was an internet sensation even without knowing that her videos had more than a million views on YouTube. The reality show has opened doors of multiple possibilities for this star. (ALSO READ: Laado 2: Ammaji is back to her old ways but you’ll still cheer for her – watch video)

Check out the video right here.

With Balwant Choudhary and Ranjeet finding out about the proof that Anushka has against them, they decide to kill her and the evidence with her. So they plant a bomb in her house but she somehow manages to escape the blast and goes back to Ammaji. With this incident, Anushka also realises that she cannot fight against the injustice to her sister like this and decides to follow Ammaji’s footsteps, hence the makeover.

Obviously, Balwant Choudhary and Ranjeet are still unaware of the fact that Anushka is still alive. We’re guessing that’s why they are celebrating and enters Sapna setting fire to the stage with her dance moves. But what will happen once they find out that Anushka is alive or will Sapna’s entry come with a big twist in the show? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.