After Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn with her ethereal black Sabyasachi saree at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is a maverick who has seamlessly figured out the complex workings of the female mind. A pioneer of handlooms, his ideology of hand-weaved sarees creating a strong visual statement certainly resonates with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Redefining 40s as the new 20s, the former Miss World is back from her stylish stint at Cannes that marked her 16th year at the prestigious International Film Festival. Dazing us with appearances highlighted by opulent gowns with sweetheart necklines, dainty dresses and chic casuals, Aishwarya looked nothing less than a princess on the global platform as the representative of the cosmetic giant, L’Oreal. Ditching the contemporary ensembles for an ethnic vibe, Aishwarya was seen making quite a dramatic style statement at the premiere of the film, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also subtly made a pretty case for the ethnic Indian wear as the perfect red carpet attire.

Defying age, Aishwarya dazzled us with her role of Saba Taliyar Khan, a poetess in Karan Johar‘s romantic saga, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year. Her appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival was much anticipated and experimenting yet again, this year Aishwarya ringed in a princess-inspired mélange of ensembles that only made everyone fall in love with the diva, all over again. Back on the home turf, the diva was seen going bold in black on the red carpet. Here’s how things rolled for Aishwarya!

What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore

Looking nothing less than spectacular, Aishwarya pulled off a blingy black Sabyasachi saree teamed with a sleeveless black blouse. She flaunted some loose waves, opting to wear her hair open. Sans accessories, she channeled the minimalist vibe to the hilt with bold eyes and bright red lips. She was styled by Anisha Jain.

BL Style Verdict – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Pulling off a brilliant style move, accentuated by a minimalist but bold look, Aishwarya looked traditional-yet-edgy on the red carpet. Nonetheless, we feel a bindi would have added charm to her look.

Style Rating – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While most shy away from flaunting the traditional drape on the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off a classic look with her signature charm and scored a perfect score of 4/5.