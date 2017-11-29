After Dangal, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar opens successfully at the Taiwan box office

After enjoying a great theatrical run at the Indian market, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has opened with an extra-ordinary response at the Taiwanese box office. The musical drama, which released in 73 screens collected Rs 56 lakhs in just 3 days. It seems that heart-touching content has struck the chord with the Taiwan audience. In the recent times, we have witnessed that Aamir Khan has gained huge popularity in the international markets. The success of Dangal, PK and 3 Idiots are examples of that.

Secret Superstar revolves around the school-going girl Insiya Malik, played by Zaira, who aspires to become a singer but is not allowed by her overbearing father. So she takes the online route by keeping her identity secret with the help of a music director Shakti Kumar played by Aamir Khan. Talking about the success of the film, director Advait Chandan said, “He (Aamir Khan) is expanding the market for the films that are being made in India, The doors have opened for our films. This is the magic of Aamir sir. He is popular globally. His overseas audience is growing with every film. He is a torchbearer of Indian cinema in the eastern province.” (Also Read: 20 years of Ishq: Top 5 comic scenes of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer film which will tickle you silly)

Despite clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again at the box office during the Diwali weekend, Secret Superstar has managed to become one of the profitable Bollywood films at the domestic market. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.