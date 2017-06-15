After Dangal, will Tubelight release in China? Sohail Khan answers…

Dangal has changed the game for Indian movies in China. It has earned so much money that it has become a threat to many Hollywood releases in the country. By tomorrow, it might leave Captain America: Civil War behind. It’s only a matter of few hours before it is declared the 18th highest grossing film in China. So obviously people think the film’s response will be favourable for Salman Khan‘s Tubelight which references to that country. But when Sohail was asked about it, his answer made us wonder if the film will get a release there at all.

Talking to a group of journalists, Sohail said, “We are trying to get Tubelight released in China but there are some criteria. You can only release a few Indian movies in China. If Tubelight fits the bill, we will definitely release the film there.” Sohail is right. Only 34 foreign films are allowed to release in China out of which 90 per cent is owned by Hollywood. Dangal has already released there and Baahubali 2 is ready to cash in on the buzz too. So we have to wait to know if Tubelight will get a chance for a showcase in China. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight to challenge Jackie Chan at the China box office)

There are many reasons why everyone is hopeful that Tubelight might get a release there. One is because it has Chinese actor Zhu Zhu opposite Salman Khan. Then there is Matin Rey Tangu who hails from the country. There is also the backdrop of the Sino-India war. All of these make it pretty appeasing for China audience. Apart from all that, it is a story of brothers and there’s a lot of emotional drama there. Although Dangal had the female foeticide as the premise, it was also an emotional journey. So we are guessing China will warm up to Tubelight as well.