After Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra makes a ‘babies’ comment and it’s a total deja vu moment

Remember the time when Deepika Padukone made headlines for saying she dreams of making ‘babies’ with Vin Diesel? Well, time to relive that as Priyanka Chopra has recited the same dialogue on Watch What Happens Live. Only difference being, PeeCee actually made some sense as to why she said what she said! Before all DP fans start protesting, there’s something everyone must know. Their ‘baby’ context might be the same but the way they used it, is poles apart. On the show that has Andy Cohen as host, you can only expect some spicy instances that will soon become talk of the town. And that’s exactly what happened when he egged Priyanka to talk about Nick Jonas.

Here’s what happened on the show. Andy Cohen held a small contest between his guests PeeCee and Amy Brenneman to guess the celebrity that’s popping on the screen. Brenneman was clearly no match for Priyanka, who guessed the maximum celebrities. Amid the popping celeb heads was one of Nick as well. The minute she saw his head, the Baywatch actress answered as she awaited Andy’s tease. And just as expected, he said, “Yes, Priyanka’s fiance!” to which she retorted, “Wow, we’re having babies now!” Sly move, Andy, very sly! This was perhaps the fifth reference to Nick on the show. While we laughed out loud as we saw this segment, we couldn’t help but feel a sense of deja vu.

ALSO READ – AWKWARD! Priyanka Chopra was asked ‘Who has a bigger dick, Dwayne or Zac?’ and her reaction says it all – watch video

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Bollywood belles surely have some obsession with babies! But just as we stated earlier, the context was totally different and in fact, Priyanka’s ‘babies’ reference made more sense. Fans or no fans, smart people out there would definitely get it. We have got to say, the show became slightly annoying as it became far too much about Nick and PeeCee and very less about Baywatch. Yes, there was a small NSFW segment too, where the diva had to choose between Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. However, apart from that, there was barely anything related to the film.

The show was interesting as Amy and Priyanka’s camaraderie was to watch out for. They were totally chill, had no starry cold vibes and bonded big time. That’s our desi girl! She can break the ice so easily that you’d like her even more! We will be seeing her in Baywatch next, releasing on June 2, here in India. Stay tuned…