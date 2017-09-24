After Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati poster, Shahid Kapoor’s Maharawal Ratan Singh to arrive next on September 25

When the wife has arrived, the husband should be nearby, right? A couple of days back, the Bollywood-loving world was mesmerised by Deepika Padukone’s look as Queen Padmini, as the first posters of Padmavati were unveiled. The posters had Deepika Padukone fully decked up in exquisite jewellery and silks as a bride, in preparation of the movie’s climax as she readies herself for jauhar, the act of self-immolation. Now that Padmavati has arrived, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh shouldn’t be far behind.

So yeah, tomorrow the makers of Padmavati will unveil Shahid Kapoor as the tragic king, who lost his life to save his kingdom and his wife from the clutches of the evil Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Unlike Ranveer and Deepika, this is the first time Shahid Kapoor is appearing in a movie based in the medieval times. So we are quite eager to see how Shahid’s look will be like.

Here’s the tweet,

However, honestly speaking, we are more eager to see Ranveer Singh’s look as Alauddin Khilji. Not that we love him more or the fact that he is playing a villain for the first time. It is just that BollywoodLife had an exclusive opportunity to chat with the designer Rimple, who along with partner Harpreet had created such a jaw-dropping look for Deepika. When we asked who among Shahid and Ranveer looks the more stunning, Rimple replied, “Patience. But it’s Ranveer. You all are gonna like his look the most. I am telling you already. And his look is outstanding. Not just his kohl eyes but everything about him is stunning. Just wait and watch.”