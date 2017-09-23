After Devi, Prabhudheva and director Vijay to reunite for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual

Filmmaker Vijay and actor Prabhudheva have reunited for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual, but it’s not a sequel to their last year’s horror hit “Devi”, a source said.

“They have plans for ‘Devi’ sequel and it will happen in due course, but this is entirely a different project. Even the genre of the film is yet unknown,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

On Friday, the project was officially launched and the team has started shooting.

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a crucial role in the film, to be produced by Pramod Films and Trident Arts.

Nirav Shah will crank the camera for this project, which will have music by CS Sam.

Not long ago, Pramod Films announced that they’ll remake Malayalam hit film “Charlie” with R. Madhavan in Tamil.

Vijay was supposed to direct the remake. However, the project got dropped for reasons unknown.

Could it be possible that Vijay is reviving the project with Prabhudheva?

“Not sure if this film is a remake. Vijay sir was interested in helming ‘Charlie’ remake but he dropped the idea as he didn’t want to do a remake at this point in his career,” the source added.