After getting into Rambo’s shoes, Tiger Shroff now wants to get his hands on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit

Yesterday, we had a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming that gave us more reasons to be excited about the movie which is releasing in July. Starring Tom Holland as the Spidey, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Michael Keaton as The Vulture, the movie brings Spider-Man back to high school and is a continuation of where we left Peter Parker after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The new trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming has a lot of humour, action sequences and cool gadgets, leaving us impressed.

And it’s not just us. Even Tiger Shroff is loving the new trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor, known for his martial arts and superb dancing skills, has been a voracious fan of the webbed Avenger. Even though there is a chance that his upcoming movie Munna Michael might be clashing with the Marvel movie, Tiger Shroff has not let it affect his adoration for our favourite, smartmouth superhero. In fact, after watching the trailer, he had tweeted about how he wants to have that cool new Spidey suit which has some amazing number of web shooting combinations. Tiger Shroff was already in news for his remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo, so has he any plans to remake Spider-Man now in Bollywood?

Here’s his tweet…

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, and also star Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover and Zendaya. The movie will release on July 7.