After getting involved with Karan Kundrra again, Kritika Kamra takes a dig at media

Television actress Kritika Kamra is among those telly stars who have always voiced their opinions regarding things which are unacceptable to them. The actress has impressed us with her bold statements and this time was no different. Recently, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar talked about being trolled for their relationship and Kritika’s name was dragged in it too. Recently, Kritika appeared on a chat show named A Table For Two, where she was asked whom she would want to kill, marry and hook up among Karan Kundrra, Karan Wahi and Karan Johar. She stated she’d kill Karan and this also sparked discussions, as her fans are still crazy about her pairing with Karan.

Kritika being tired of all this, took to Twitter to share her thought and took a dig at media who twisted her words. She wrote, “You know what’s funnier than trolls? Misleading headlines. #justsaying” (Also Read: Forget killing Karan Kundra, Kritika Kamra also wants to marry Karan Johar and take care of his kids)

You know what’s funnier than trolls? Misleading headlines. #justsaying — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 11, 2018

Karan and Kritika’s fans want the duo to patch up again and this initiated constant trolling on Anusha, who is currently dating Karan. Kritika always maintained being friends with both, yet she was dragged into the controversy.

Post their breakup, while talking about her friendship with Karan, Kritika said, “I am comfortable with all my exes and Karan is not the only one. See we started off as friends and ended up being friends. It’s an unadulterated kind of friendship that we have and that has remained between us. I am very happy for the two. We hang out together and it’s always fun. I am extremely fond of Anusha. She is a very sweet girl and a fun girl and she makes him fun too. And yes styles him too, what better could Karan have asked for.”

