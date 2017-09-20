After Kapil Sharma, Parth Samthaan gets hospitalised for blood pressure issues

Teen icon Parth Samthaan is hospitalised. The actor was suffering from low BP and got dizzy. Friends rushed him to a hospital where he was admitted for a day or two. Last night, fans had panicked after his friend Charlie Chauhan posted a snap of him in a hospital bed. News spread that he had got an heart attack. However, none of that is true and he is fine now. We spoke to Subhash Singh, the producer of his debut film and he said that he was stable and it was a minor thing. Even Charlie confirmed the same. (Also Read: Parth Samthaan to reprise Arjun Kapoor’s role from 2 States in Rashmi Sharma’s TV adaptation?)

His Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-star told Tellychakkar.com, “Nothing serious has happened. His BP just dropped low. Due to his sleeping schedule, it happened. He was in Hyderabad, recently. But now he is fine.” Parth was last seen in a music video, which got a huge number of hits. The actor is apparently gearing up for a comeback with a TV show with Tanya Sharma. Recently, he also got a lovely photoshoot done and looks raring to go. Kapil Sharma also has the same problem of low BP and it has proved quite detrimental for him in recent times. He just returned from a detoxification programme in Bangalore.

The actor has been keeping a low profile after the numerous cases he has been embroiled it. Right from being accused of being unprofessional to molestation, Parth has seen it all. He has been staying away from social media for a while but fans love him nonetheless. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…