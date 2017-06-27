After Lipstick Under My Burkha, now Prithviraj’s Tiyaan invites the ire of Censor Board; release date pushed ahead

Prithviraj’s ambitious project Tiyaan was scheduled to release on June 29. Going by the trailer, Tiyaan was supposed to be a different experience for the Malayali audiences with its topical right-wing themes. Scripted by the former journalist turned actor and screen-writer Murali Gopy, Tiyaan is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran’s elder brother Indrajith, as well as a strong supporting cast in Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjarumoodu, Ananya, Padmapriya Janakiraman and Ravi Singh. Indrajith’s little daughter Prarthana is also making her debut in the movie. Mohanlal is said to be the narrator in Tiyaan.

Having seen the trailer, we know that Tiyaan is set in North India and is said to be about a battle between right and wrong. There are also shades of Book of Eli in there. Murali Gopy is playing a revered religious man who has devious control over a town, where Prithviraj’s character lands, and the movie is about how they clash. Since the villain is a religious priest, there are bound to be religious debates and discussion that may hurt Hindu sentiments. So in a totally expected turn of events, the movie’s release date, which was this Friday, has been pushed forward indefinitely, as the Censor Board has some pressing issues with Tiyaan. Prithviraj himself confirmed this news, as he tweeted this…

#Tiyaan hits the famed CBFC roadblock. Will not make it on 29th. Stay tuned for a new release date! Thanks for all the support! — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 27, 2017

I am sure many Prithvi fans would be disappointed by this deferred release, as Tiyaan was one of the most anticipated movies of the season. Murali Gopy meanwhile painted a different picture on his Facebook post, where he also mentions the new release date, July 7. He posted, “Due to some delay in covering a few pre-release formalities, TIYAAN release has been postponed to and finalised on July 7, 2017. To all those of you, who are keenly awaiting the movie: Please do consider this as an apology as well. See you all, from the screen, on July 7, Insha Allah.”

We do hope someone from the team would clarify as to why exactly the movie is delayed.