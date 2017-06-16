After missing its censor screening date the first time, Salman Khan’s Tubelight certified U by CBFC

Salman Khan will be back on the big screen with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. While each and every one of his fan is excited about the film, there were reports that the movie missed the date for CBFC screening, so the producers will now have to apply for a fresh date for the censor board to consider it. It was alleged that if the CBFC does not give a fresh date soon and Tubelight does not get a certificate on time, then the release date might get affected. But have no worry all the Salman Khan fans looks like the film will indeed release on its scheduled date and has been certified U by CBFC. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “. @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #Tubelight is censored and gets U certificate.. Massive release Worldwide on June 23rd..”

As has been the case earlier, all Salman Khan films are family friendly and Tubelight is no different. Also read: It’s selfie mania with Salman Khan in Gokuldham society of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Check out the tweet below:

. @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #Tubelight is censored and gets U certificate.. Massive release Worldwide on June 23rd.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 16, 2017

As mentioned above, earlier there were reports of film missing the date and source told DNA After Hrs, “The producers of Tubelight had gotten into the queue for censor certificate before their film was ready thinking they’d be ready in time for the date when the CBFC would view the film. Unfortunately, it did not happen. They missed their appointment with the CBFC. Now, they will return when a fresh date is issued.” Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Baahubali 2 by getting 10000 screens worldwide

Tubelight marks the reunion of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also stars Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Shah Rukh Khan in an important cameo.