After Mom, Sridevi’s next film is gonna be Mr India 2 with Anil Kapoor

Sridevi is one of the most beautiful and the talented actresses of all time. She returned to the films with English Vinglish and proved why she is called the original diva of Bollywood. The film was a success and Sridevi as usual recieved acclaim for her performance but since that time there has been several reports about a sequel 1987 blockbuster Mr India. However those were just reports and nothing concrete happened. But looks like Mr India 2 is indeed on cards and Sridevi along with Anil Kapoor will soon start the shoot. According to a reports by DC, after the release of Mom, Sridevi will next start the shoot of Mr India 2. A source close to the development told DC, “The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it.”

However Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original, won't be returning for the sequel as he has declined to direct it. So the makers are looking out for a new director and looks like Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Mom director Ravi Udyawar are in the contention to helm the second instalment of the superhero sci-fi flick.

DC also reported that while Anil Kapoor and Sridevi will reprise their roles from the original, makers are planning to rope in a young new pair as well. So we'll get to see another young pair in a pivotal role. Wonder who's that gonna be?

Anyway. we’ll know more about it once Mom releases on July 7, 2017. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom also stars Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.