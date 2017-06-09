After Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, it’s Divyanka Tripathi who is smitten by Karanvir Bohra’s daughters

Karanvir Bohra‘s daughters are a star even before making their debuts or rather, turning a year old. The two are constantly around TV stars, chilling and playing with them. The recent celebrity to become a fan of Raya Bella and Vienna is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi. The actress posted a collage of selfies with the babies and wrote, “Such bundles of joy you have…lucky Mom and Dad! All the love to this beautiful family! #Vienna #Bella @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra” in the caption. In fact, the babies are so used to chilling with TV celebs, they look damn comfortable and happy with Divyanka, too.

Well, looks like the Bohra twins also got a dose of Ishi Maa and they’re totally loving it. Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti are constant visitors, who just can’t get enough of the babies. They are often seen posing with the babies and playing with them. If not on their Instagram posts, they constantly put up videos and pictures on their Insta Story. In fact, Mouni recently posted on her Insta story that she is taking the two munchkins home. And who wouldn’t? They’re way too adorable! Both the parents constantly put up updates about the kids on social media. (ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra’s recent photo shoot with Teejay Sidhu and his twin daughters will give you all the feels – view HQ pics)

Check out this post by Divyanka Tripathi right here.

Awww! Even Divyanka couldn’t resist meeting Raya Bella and Vienna. The two star kids are probably the most popular kids on the block. They’re always in the news for being extremely cute and adorable. Karanvir and Teejay Sidhu always keep their fans updated with videos and pictures of the babies on a regular basis. They have even started a different Instagram account of the babies where they put up posts with a nice story. Coming back to Divyanka meeting the babies finally, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.