After Nepal, Baahubali 2 now declared a hit in Pakistan

Bahaubali: The Conclusion is literally going places! The film has created fans for itself all over the world. It was only recently we told you of its terrific performance at the Nepal Box office. In fact, it even beat the last hit movie at Nepal – Chhakka Panja. After Nepal, we hear of positive reviews from Pakistan! Yes, the film is performing phenomenally, has crossed the Rs 4.5 crore mark, stated a report on Deccan Chronicle. The report further stated, that the film is running in at least a 100 screens there. “The film has especially got a huge response in single screens, even though it purports mythology and Hindu tradition to a certain extent.” stated a lead Pakistani distributor Amjad Rasheed as per the same report. He believes the exemplary VFX and the edgy action sequences have floored the audience. In fact, the film was given an all clear status even form the Pakistani Board. Considering, there weren’t any objectionable scenes, the film was passed without a single cut, rasheed mentioned as per the report. Clearly, the film is a classic example of how cinema can truly break barriers and bring people together! Also Read: Baahubali 2 becomes the highest grossing film in Nepal, earns Rs 25 crore at the box office

It’s officially the first South film to have received a PAN-india response. While the driving force was to finally find out Why Kattappa killed Baahubali, there was so much more to this magnum Opus. The stunning VFX, powerful characters, the edge of the seat action sequences are among the many highlights. SS Rajamouli has been immensely praised for this bravado, large than life idea. Prabhas has now become a global sensation, thanks to his portrayal as Amarendra Baahubali. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Baahubali; The Conclusion is the continuation to Baahubali: The Beginning. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by ARKA Media works.