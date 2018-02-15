After Padmaavat, here’s what Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are up to now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s costume drama Padmaavat didn’t only achieved new milestones at the box office but also turned out to be the individual highest grossers of its lead star cast – Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film has already crossed the Rs 265 crore mark at the domestic market making it one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. But post this humungous success, what Ranveer, Shahid and Deepika have for us in their kitty? Let’s check out…

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous actress will soon start the shooting of Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama, where she’ll portray the hard-hitting character of a gangster. The film is based on author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. It also stars Irrfan Khan and will hit the screen during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Shahid Kapoor

The handsome hunk currently has two projects in his kitty. The 36-year old actor has already started the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. which is directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in key roles and is set to hit the screens in August this year. Post wrapping up Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will reunite with his Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali. Till now, only Shahid has been finalized for the untitled project while other details are kept under the wraps.

Ranveer Singh

The live-wire of Bollywood has the most interesting line-ups of films in the industry. Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the life of popular rappers – Divine and Naezy, and chronicles their journey towards fame. Ranveer will play a rapper in the film. Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14, 2019, during the Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba before Gully Boy as it is set to hit the screen this year on December 28. The film is the remake of South blockbuster Temper, which featured Jr.NTR. Ranveer will play the character of a kickass cop in this masala entertainer. Post that, Ranveer will start for Kabir Khan’s ’83. where he’ll step into the shoes of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. The film will chronicle the journey of India’s heroic win in 1983 world cup. The biographical sports drama is scheduled to release on August 30, 2019.