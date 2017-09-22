After Padmavati posters, Deepika Padukone will steal your heart with this photoshoot – view pic

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. She plays the Indian queen Rani Padmini of Chittor who, as per the legends, was the most beautiful woman in her dynasty. Deepika is a perfect choice for the role. The first look of the actress from the film is out and if you guys are not planning to stare at the posters over the weekend, you need to get your life sorted.

And for the ones, who just cannot stop looking at Deepika’s captivating look for Padmavati, we have a treat for you. Another picture of Deepika rocking the Padmavati look has surfaced online. The actress is seen in regal outfit and magnificent jewelry, and that stunning unibrow in the beautiful click. The new pic has been put up by the fan clubs of the actress, and belongs to an ad campaign of a jewellery brand which has a tie up with Padmavati. We wonder how the pictures are making their way to the internet, even before the adverts are released officially.

Check out the look here:

New pic! The Goddess Queen! Deepika Padukone for Tanshiq Jewelry 😍✨🙊… — #deepikapadukone #queenofhearts #padmavati A post shared by Shilan 🌹 (@deepveer_life) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Whoa, right?

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The style curators and costume designers of Padmavati Rimple and Harpreet Narula have said “Not just his kohl eyes but everything about him is stunning. Just wait and watch.” while talking about Ranveer’s look for the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati comes out in December 1.