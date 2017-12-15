After Padmavati row, Sunny Leone has now been denied permission to perform in Bengaluru thanks to suicide threats by a fringe group

Sunny Leone is as much of a controversial figure as she is a fan-favourite actress in India. The career choices that she has made even before entering the film industry still keep some from accepting her as part of our society. Don’t believe us? Well, the latest development is that she has been denied permission to perform at an event in Karnataka on New Year’s Eve.

Sunny was roped in to perform at a lavish New Year's party at Manyatha Tech Park, Bengaluru. Protests were organised on Friday, by a pro-Kannada group demanding a ban on the event. The group, as per reports, had an objection with the way Sunny would dress up for the event. Anything but a saree would be corrupting the Indian culture as per them. "We don't have any objections if she (Sunny) attends the programme in a saree as per Indian culture. If she attends the event, with a half dress or in any other ways we will commit suicide at the event," the secretary of the fringe group stated.

Being a democratic nation, taking note of their pleas that come along with a threat of committing suicide, the government of Karnataka has denied permission for the event. As per ANI reports, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "No permission has been granted for Time Creation's December 31st(New Year's eve) event in which Sunny Leone was to take part."

That should not surprise anyone given the state of affairs that had been in our country for the past couple of months. Let us see, if not Bangalore, which will be the lucky city to host Sunny Leone on New Year’s Eve.