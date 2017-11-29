After Padmavati row, Udta Punjab cuts, PK controversy, Bollywood should rather shut shop

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you would be privy to all the fuss over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Padmavati. Even when it will be certified by the CBFC, the film won’t release in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab due to a ban that has already been imposed on it. That’s 11,40,163 square kilometres of the country, comprising of territories that are major centres for Bollywood films. Banning the film from these states would mean that it would lose out on more than half of its earnings and get hit badly.

But even if we keep the monies out of the picture here, where are we headed with this kind of bullying? Protesters, in the name of safeguarding religion, called for the heads of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, that has been at the helm of these protests, threatened to chop off the nose of the film’s lead actress. And this isn’t even the first time that this is happening. Over the past few years, many Bollywood films had to face the wrath of the fundamentalists. While, in a first, a man was slain to send out a spine-chilling message to the makers of Padmavati, effigies and film posters have always been burnt. In fact, we are so used to these things that it has now stopped surprising us. Isn’t that scary? (Also read: Deepika Padukone on Padmavati row: It would be nicer to feel safer or protected at this point)

When the Preamble of the Indian Constitution ensures to all its citizens the liberty of expression, how can some citizens get a piece of art, banned? And despite being given the right to freedom of speech, how can one comment jeopardise a film’s and an actor’s career? Are we so shallow that a figment of someone’s imagination or a word out of someone’s mouth, shakes our foundation and makes us insecure? For a country that has always prided itself on its culture and traditions, we seem to be now getting crushed under the pressure of living up to the same.

It isn’t just historical films like Padmavati, Bajirao Mastani and Jodhaa Akbar that come under the line of fire. No, that would be too easy and there would be far lesser opportunities to hold films to ransom then. So offences are taken to films that comment on religion too. Films like PK and OMG: Oh My God, that pulled a quick one on the Godmen, had to bear the brunt for trying to question what has always been accepted as normal. And God forbid, if you are thinking of naming your film after Gods, please provide an explanation of what you mean even if then your title becomes as long as Goliyon Ki Raasleela…Ram-Leela. So, is the answer to steer clear of these topics? Yes, but also ensure you don’t make a film that talks about a drug problem eating away at the youth of the nation because if you do, you might have to suffer like Udta Punjab or Dum Maaro Dum did. Instead of saying no to drugs, say no to talking about the drug problem.

Also, while you are at it try and avoid making films that hold the potential to offend a community. Don’t refer to the main character of the film by his profession, like Billu dared to do. Don’t try to make a realistic film on law because if you put LLB in the title, lawyers, who whistled at tareekh pe tareekh, will happily try to stop the release of your film. Please also ensure that you don’t cast people who offend or have the potential to offend nationalists. As Karan Johar knows, it is not a good idea to love thy neighbours as you love yourself.

Still not convinced? Check out this map of India that depicts the colours of protest, state wise…

Considering these diktats issued by fundamentalists across the nation, isn’t it better that Bollywood shuts shop? For surely its contribution to the Indian economy per year is quite miniscule to call for any action on the part of the authorities. Or it should stick to the basics and keep making masala-entertainers with song-and-dance routines, such that it becomes our identity in the world. But perhaps offense will find a new cause then after all we are a nation of such extremists that we take an offence to being termed intolerant as well. How ironic can our collective existence get?