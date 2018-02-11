After playing the lover boy, Varun Tej is set to play an astronaut in his next

Varun Tej has enough reasons to celebrate. His latest release Tholi Prema has opened to positive reviews and that’s not all the movie has also got off to a decent start at the BO as it earned Rs 9.5 crore. While he is revelling in this film’s success the details of his next project is out! And this time, it’s far from a romantic film because he is heading straight to space. As per reports on Firstpost, he is joining hands with Ghazi director, Sankalp Reddy for a space adventure that will have him play an astronaut. The film will be produced by Y. Rajeev Reddy , who previously collaborated with Varun for the award-winning film – Kanche.

In fact, Rajeev admitted that he wasn’t sure if Varun would take up this film but here’s what happened – After Ghazi, Sankalp has come up with another exciting script. I think the time is over for regular commercial cinema and the need of the hour is to innovate with interesting subjects. Sankalp has great potential and we as a company have been backing different content, so we’re happy to collaborate with him. When I heard the story, both Sankalp and I were in two minds if Varun would be interested in the project. But when he heard the story, he was adamant to do it. His willingness to embrace the project gave us more confidence,”

As per the same reports, Sankalp and Varun might soon be sent to Kazakhstan to train in zero gravity conditions. The film is expected to go on floors in April. They had initially planned to shoot in US but they will shoot in Georgia.