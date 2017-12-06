After Prabhas’ Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor signs her FIRST film with Rajkummar Rao

Guess 2018 is going to be a year full of fresh new couples debuting on screen. I mean, while we were already looking forward to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal with Raazi, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan with Sui Dhaga, Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Adding on to this list is none other than Shraddha Kapoor who will not just be seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho but also with Rajkummar Rao in a yet-to-be titled horror comedy that’s all set to go on floors in January 2018. Yes! Shraddha just took to Twitter to announce, “Very excited to share that I’ll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy! @MaddockFilms” Rajkummar too cannot contain his excitement as he tweeted saying, “Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin.”

While the details and the title of the film is yet to be revealed. A source close to the unit revealed to Mirror,”Shraddha will play a small town girl with a mystery surrounding her character. It’s a unique role and in a zone that the actress has not attempted before. She has really liked the script and gave her approval last week.”Considering Shraddha is yet to wrap up her ongoing shoot for Saaho, the source further added “Shraddha will start her prep for Dinesh’s film only after she wraps up Saaho. The film will go on the floors in January.” Here, check out Shraddha and Rajkummar’s tweets below:

Very excited to share that I’ll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy!🙃 @MaddockFilms — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 6, 2017

Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see Shraddha and Rajkummar’s fresh pairing onscreen. What do you think? PS: Just in case you aren’t aware, Rajkummar will next be seen in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan; whereas Shraddha has two releases coming up – Saina Nehwal biopic and Prabhas’ Saaho. Keep watching this space for more updates on this film, right here only on BollywoodLife.