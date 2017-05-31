After Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award this year

Stand up comedian turned actor, Kapil Sharma, has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award, according to a report in DNA. The comedian will receive the award this Thursday and this will be his second award. In fact, Kapil had received this award back in 2014, too, but the stand up comedian reached the venue so late that he had to collect his trophy from a stage coordinator. He even quipped asking why he saw no audience cheering for him when he was on stage. By the time he had reached, all the VIPs and dignitaries had left the venue. But Kapil has assured the organisers that this year, he will be on time and will be there to receive his award.

Well, we do hope we get to see pictures of him receiving the award at the function. It looks like it’s going to be a glam affair. Apart from him, Priyanka Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Oberoi and few others will also be given the award under different categories. The organisers created a new category specially for Priyanka Chopra which is quite a huge deal. The guests for the evening will be Pahlaj Nihalani, State Cabinet Minister Subhash Desai and the city Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. (ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show to not go off air, thanks to Salman Khan?)

Kapil was in the news recently after his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover which led to him (Sunil) and three other members of his group to walk out of the show. Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra decided to call it quits after Kapil’s ugly spat with Sunil. In fact, the TRPs of the show were also affected by this and the reputation of the show dropped considerably. So much that rumours about the channel wanting to take the show off air started doing the rounds.

But The Kapil Sharma Show will not be taken off-air any time soon and has been given an extension since the ratings increased a little bit. The channel wants to give the show another chance. Coming back to his award, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.