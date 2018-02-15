After Raabta and Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao to collaborate third time for Satish Kaushik’s next

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao, who shared the screen-space in Raabta and Kai Po Che, are all set to collaborate for the third time in director Satish Kaushik’s next. As per the reports, the director has already signed both the actors and started the pre-production of it. The project was supposed to go on the floor much earlier, but due to Rajkummar Rao’s leg injury, the process got delayed. Talking about actor and director Satish Kaushik, he has previously helmed films like Tere Naam and Badhaai Ho Badhaai. Satish’s last directorial venture was Gang of Ghosts, which was a huge disappointment at the box office.

By looking at their camaraderie in Kai Po Che, we are sure that the duo will spread the magic on the canvas with their acting skills. The film is expected to go on floor soon and might hit the screen in mid or end of 2019. The makers haven’t announced the female cast but since its a two-hero film, we might see two actresses in it. (Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath in limbo as director Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment part ways)

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Drive. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also features Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. It is expected to hit the screens on September 7. Sushant will also feature in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which marks the debut of star kid Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Kai Po Che and Fitoor helmer Abhishek Kapoor, the film will hit the screens on December 21 during the Christmas weekend and will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero at the box office. While Rajkummar Rao also has interesting projects like Fanne Khan and Stree.