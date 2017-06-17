After Ranbir Kapoor receives Rs 5000 from Shah Rukh Khan for suggesting the title Jab Harry Met Sejal, now Karan Johar wants his share

Earlier today Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a pic as he called it quits and where he was seen rewarding Ranbir Kapoor with Rs 5000 for suggesting the title Jab Harry Met Sejal for SRK’s next with Imtiaz Ali. While doing so he captioned the pic with, “Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please.” So he made it clear that the credit of title Jab Harry Met Sejal is shared between Ranbir and Karan and asked him to share the money with him. And now Karan has come on board demanding his share from Rs 5000 which is Rs 1250. Quote retweeting the SRK tweet, Karan wrote, “Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees!” Wonder how will Ranbir react to it as not once during his press interaction while promoting Jagga Jasoos he mentioned Karan’s contribution. Also read: Did you know Imtiaz Ali made Shah Rukh Khan listen to each and every script of his?

Check out the tweet below:

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Also check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

For the uninitiated, it all started when the two posters of Shah Rukh’s new film were released with the title Jab Harry Met Sejal. He soon tweeted after the poster launch that, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward” hinting that the title is Ranbir Kapoor’s. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Imtiaz Ali signed him for Jab Harry Met Sejal because Ranbir Kapoor was busy with Jagga Jasoos – read exclusive details

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Later at a promotional event for Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir had revealed how he came up with the title as he stated, “I suggested the title of the film and that time people laughed at me saying, ‘Kya bakwaas title hai (What a useless title it is’. Today when the poster of the film released with my suggested title, I was very happy.”

I was shooting at the Mehboob Studio where Shah Rukh sir and Imtiaz were also shooting. So I went to meet them and I suggested the title while chatting with them. I am looking forward as a fan and as an audience member to watch the interesting collaboration of Imtiaz Ali and SRK.”

When he was asked about Shah Rukh discrediting him about the total so he doesn’t have to pay Rs 5000, Ranbir quipped, “That time I didn’t know about the reward. Now that I am aware of it, I will go to Mannat (Shah Rukh’s house) to take my 5,000 rupees from Shah Rukh sir… In cash please.” Also read: 5 things to expect from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘mini trails’

Now let’s just wait and watch for Ranbir Kapoor’s response. What y’all think, will he share the amount?



