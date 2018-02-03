After Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone gets her first award for Padmaavat from ‘Baba’ Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat got released on January 25, 2018 and is garnering appreciation all over. Not only Ranveer Singh, but also Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have been appreciated for their powerhouse performances. Recently, Ranveer got his first award – a handwritten note and flowers, from Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika too has got the coveted appreciation from Big B. This time, Mr Bachchan has sent a handwritten note and flowers to the actress.

While Deepika is getting appreciation from all over the nation, Amitabh’s appreciation means a lot more to her. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “there are awards…there are rewards…& then there is THIS!Thank You Baba…🙏 @amitabhbachchan” The actress who has played Amitabh’s on-screen daughter in 2011 release Aarakshan and 2015 release Piku, shares a warm bond with him. Check out the picture here… (Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares her best memories with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan as Piku completes 2 years; Watch video!)

Deepika is basking in the applause for Padmaavat. It is currently Deepika’s fourth highest grosser and her biggest opening week grosser ever. The film has earned R. 166.50 crore in its extended opening week. Since the movie has no competition, the film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in this week. Our film critic, Urmimala Banerjee, gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful and grows on you as the film progresses. She will give you goosebumps in the climax.” Post Padmaavat, Deepika will be pairing with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. The movie will go on the floors in March, this year.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.