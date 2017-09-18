After Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani, has Tiger Shroff gone bald for Baaghi 2?

After the debacles of The Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, it seems that Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned for Baaghi 2, the shoot of which begins today in Pune. The film also stars rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and is being directed by Ahmed Khan. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor has gone bald for the film. This is a drastic look change for the handsome hunk who is known for his long curly wavy locks. The actor has been seen wearing a beanie for quite some time. This weekend, we saw him on Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 3 in a cap. He has been wearing it on dates as well as for the Indian Premier Futsal League 2017 presscon. A source told the publication that he is sporting really short hair cut. (Also Read: Dance Plus 3 semi finale: The finalists give Tiger Shroff a run for his money)

The source told the paper, “Baaghi which opened on April 29, 2016, was Tiger’s second film and one of the most successful films of the year, setting a benchmark of sorts with its daredevil stunts. He definitely wants to take the action up by a notch or two and has been training hard. But that’s not all. Even in the original, he sported two distinctly different looks, growing from a softer-looking brat to a disciplined martial artiste with a chiselled body. For Part 2, he’s going the extra mile and has already sacrificed a good portion of his much-loved hair. By the time the film moves into its second schedule, he will have shaved off all his hair and will be sporting stubble.” (Also Read: Is Tiger Shroff going to play a double role in Baaghi 2? Watch this video to find out…)

It is not unusual to see actors trim off their mane for roles. Whether it is Shahid Kapoor for Haider or Salman Khan for Sultan or Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani, actors feel that the bald look or really short hair grabs a lot of attention. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…