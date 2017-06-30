After Saaho, Prabhas to work with Prabhudeva?

Baahubali 2 has given us one more man to crush hard on…Prabhas! The simplicity of this man has caught every girl’s attention and with the way the film performed at the box office, it is for sure that Prabhas has arrived in Bollywood as well without even featuring in a Hindi film. Mind you, the Hindi version of the film alone had earned Rs 500 crore! So yeah, he is the next big thing in Bollywood. Everyone is eagerly waiting for his Hindi debut, which we think will be late because Prabhas presently is shooting for Saaho and apparently his next film will be a Prabhudeva venture. Yes, that’s what he will do if a DC report is to be believed.

Quoting the director, Deccan Chronicle reported, “Prabhas is a dear friend. I’ve known him from the time he set foot in Tamil-Telugu cinema. In fact, he sportingly did a cameo appearance in my Hindi film, Action Jackson. I’d love to direct him. But, it’s definitely not just because Baahubali has happened. There’s no point in doing a film together just because it makes business. I have been thinking of a film with Prabhas for a while now. Right now, he’s busy with his next Telugu film Saaho, post which we will do our film together.” There you go! It’s cool that Prabhas will have so many films because we want to see him on screen more and more. (Also read: This actor leaked INSIDE details of Prabhas’s Saaho)

We were the first ones to tell you that Prabhas will be sporting a new look for Saaho. A source had told us, “Prabhas will not be getting rid of his facial hair. In fact, in Saaho he will still have his moustache and stubble. The shoot will commence soon and all his well wishers will be happy when they see Prabhas’ new look.” Aren’t you damn excited for both the films now?