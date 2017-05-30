After Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh becomes the second Indian to visit this prestigious sports brand’s head office

Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the biggest names in India. While one is a huge star in Bollywood, the other is the God of cricket. Though no one would ever think that they would have something in common, but looks like they do. They are the only two Indians to have visited the Global Headquarters of a popular sportswear brand – Adidas. Recently, when Ranveer Singh was at the UEFA European Championship in France, he met up with top officials of the pioneering sportswear brand. He spent some hours chilling with the team, during which he promised to make a trip to their headquarters soon. And that’s what he did.

A source revealed to us exclusively that Ranveer went to the sportswear brand’s head office in Germany and spent a whole lot of time at the facility. In fact, after Sachin Tendulkar he is the only Indian celebrity endorser to get unlimited access and walk through the company’s premises at the head office. But what’s more is that, the actor even met up with the in house designers of the brand during his visit. So was the visit just for a tour or is the brand also thinking of launching a Ranveer Singh line? Well, time will tell. (ALSO READ – Ranveer Singh heads off for a holiday in the UK, plans include watching India Vs Pak clash on June 4)

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh is still recuperating from a head injury that he sustained on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. He will soon be back in India and resume the shoot once again. On the other hand, Sachin and Ranveer Singh’s liking for each other was seen when the actor visited the cricketer’s docu-drama launch party. The duo posed for photos and even recorded a video together. Now with this recent trip, Sachin and Ranveer share a common point of prestige. Ain’t that cool? What do you think? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!