After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Kabir Khan to team up with Saif Ali Khan?

Kabir Khan may have made the biggest commercial hits, but in his heart he is a documentary filmmaker, who is fascinated by war, espionage, spies and terrorism. He has played with these subjects in Kabul Express, New York, Phantom and Ek Tha Tiger. Now that Salman Khan’s Tubelight is up for release, he is gearing up for his next.

After the blockbusters, Kabir will now direct a web series for Amazon Prime Video. Says a source close to Kabir, “He has been wanting to make this subject for a long time. He has lived with this project for years as he discovered it during his days as documentary maker.” The web series ­— The Forgotten Army — is about Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Kabir has approached his Phantom actor Saif Ali Khan for the same.

Reveals our source, “Saif and Kabir share an excellent rapport, and have been wanting to work together. The series is about the soldiers who worked for the INA more than about Bose. Kabir has discussed the idea with Saif and while he has shown interest, he is yet to sign on the dotted line for the project. But if he does, he will play a soldier from Bose’s troupe.” Interesting right?

Meanwhile, there’s already another web series on Bose in the making. Rajkummar Rao will be essaying the role of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in a new digital series that will be directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The actor will gain around 10 kg for the role, the look tests for which have already begun.

