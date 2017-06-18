After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos?

After playing a Gujarati bootlegger in Raees, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen a casanova in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. But before that he’ll be seen in probably the biggest cameo of all time, in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. But turns out not just in June, get ready to witness Shah Rukh Khan, in June, July and August. Yes, apart from Tubelight, which will release in June and Jab Harry Met Sejal which is up for an August release, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, which will release in July. Reports Deccan Chronicle, makers of Jagga have approached SRK last year but recently he gave his nod for the cameo. While not much is known about the character he’ll be playing, considering the genre of the film which seems like a musical fantasy, Shah Rukh Khan too might play an crazy yet important character who will help the lead character on their journey to find Jagga’s father.

Well we have to wait and watch if it turns out to be true, because if that happens it's gonna send Shah Rukh Khan send in a state of frenzy.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a great camaraderie with Ranbir Kapoor and it won't be a surprise if he indeed makes an appearance in Jagga Jasoos as the film is Ranbir Kapoor's first as a producer.

Releasing on July 14, 2017, Jagga Jasoos is a musical fantasy featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will boast off twenty songs. Which is a lot even by Bollywood’s standard. But as the film is a true blue musical, the songs will take the story forward, rather than act as hindrance.