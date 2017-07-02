After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal becomes the second Bollywood film to have its Twitter emoji – view pic

Almost one-and-half months back Salman Khan’s Tubelight kicked off its promotions and it became the first film to have its exclusive emoji. Which is visible once Twitter users posts #Tubelight in their tweets. Well, after Tubelight, it’s time for Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s exclusive Twitter hashtag emoji. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer too has followed the suit as one can clearly see ‘A Ring’ after you post #JabHarryMetSejal on Twitter. And ‘The Ring’ is similar to what is visible in the posters of the film. Interestingly, the film’s earlier tentative title was The Ring before the makers zeroed in on, now much talked about, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

While setting up Twitter hashtag emojis are quite common with Hollywood blockbusters as Wonder Woman had the character, Fast and Furious 8 had the car etc.

Interestingly, the ring will be visible even when you post, one of its song, #Radha on Twitter.

Check the two tweets by Red Chillies Ent and actress Vaani Kapoor:

Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali and third with Anushka Sharma, other two being, her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Yash Chopra's swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film was earlier slated for an August 11, 2017 release but was later pre-poned to August 4, 2017.

For the promotions of the film, Shah Rukh Khan used the same strategy he used for Dear Zindagi. Just like that Alia Bhatt starrer, where the ‘Takes’ were released instead of a full fledged trailer, Jab Harry Met Sejal too saw the release of ‘Mini Trails’ instead of full trailer. The mini trails have received tremendous response from everyone and the first song of the film Radha too has received much loved. And so far we know, next in line are a club song called, Beech Beech Mein and a rain song.