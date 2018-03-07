After Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium to release in China

It seems that Bollywood films are becoming the new favourites in the Chinese market. After earning huge money with Dangal, Secret Superstar and recent Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the China market, it seems that Hindi filmmakers are now targeting China as one of the primary markets for their films. The makers of Hindi Medium have now locked its release date in there on April 4. Interestingly, that will be a holiday weekend there, which means the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer film has the advantage to perform well at the box office.

Coming to the domestic market, Hindi Medium was one of the profitable films of the last year. Made on the reasonable budget of Rs 21 crore including promotion and advertising, the social drama went on to earn around 70 crore at the box office. The film was also declared tax-free in many states of the country. The film was directed by Saket Chaudhary and was produced under the banner of Maddock films. Irrfan has been diagnosed with a rare disease and is currently on medication. The makers of his upcoming project with Deepika Padukone have pushed the shooting so that he can address his physical issues. (Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s sudden health scare shocks the director of his next; hopes the doctors are doing their best)

On the work front, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in quirky venture Blackमेल. The film is directed by Abhinay Deo, who has previously helmed films like Force 2, Delhi Belly and Game. Apart from Irrfan, the film also features the ensemble cast of Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, the film is set to hit the screens on April 6.