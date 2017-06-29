After Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali has cast dogs in his next venture

Imtiaz Ali has come out with a short film titled “Bruno and Juliet” narrating the love story of two dogs. The filmmaker says it is a “conventional love story of characters that are unconventional”. Ali has collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short films for a three-movie association, and “Bruno and Juliet” is the first film. “Bruno and Juliet” is presented by Ali and is written and directed by Khawar Jamsheed. It was released on their YouTube channel – Large Short Films on Thursday. “‘Bruno and Juliet’ is a conventional love story of characters that are unconventional lovers for cinema- Dogs. The film explores the basic need of two lovers to unite, only in this film the lovers are dogs,” Ali said in a statement. The short film depicts an unusual friendship and an unspoken love between two dogs, Bruno and Juliet.

Jamsheed said: “‘Bruno and Juliet’ is very special to me. It is about an unlikely friendship between two unlikely protagonists. I used to observe dogs in my neighbourhood closely and found their friendship very fascinating. So, I picked up my camera and started following the dogs filming them for 22 days.” Well, looks like after Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz has already found his next project. As an ardent dog lover myself, I am more than intrigued to know what tale he has in store for us. Not often do filmmakers try to make movies with their central characters being animals and not humans. Therefore, Ali’s approach is super cool!

ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh are coming up with a Rain Song from Jab Harry Met Sejal – view pic

His next with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is set to release on August 4. Avoiding a clash it was supposed to have with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, the film is releasing two weeks earlier. Which is a good thing for the movie. Since this is the first time Imtiaz is directing SRK and Anushka, we’re dying to see what he has created. So far with the controversy of using the word ‘intercourse’ has put the movie in limelight. However, we just hope the Censor Board gets over this issue and releases the film without any hassle. We wouldn’t want a single frame of Shah Rukh to be deleted!

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…

(With inputs from IANS)