After Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Salman Khan to have a baby through surrogacy?

There are quite a few people who want to have kids but don’t want to marry. The concept of surrogacy is a boon for them. After Shah Rukh Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar, buzz is that Salman Khan wants to have a child through surrogacy. This was reported in an entertainment portal dunyanews.tv and the news has become viral. The actor who has had a few relationships does not seem to be keen to marry at this stage. However, people close to him are getting the feels that he wants to be a daddy soon. We know how much he loves his nephew, Ahil and kids, in general. Salman will be turning 52 this December and he feels it is the right time to have a baby. (Also Read: Ahil trolls Salman Khan while having breakfast in London watch video)

It seems the actor’s mom, Salma Khan wants him to become a daddy. He might just opt for surrogacy in the next few years. However, it is become slightly difficult for single people to have babies through surrogacy as per new laws but exception can be made in his case. The actor has earlier said that he knows that he would be close to 70 by the time his child is a teenager. However, he is keen to respect his parents’ wishes and have the baby. His close friends, Shah Rukh Khan had a child through surrogacy, AbRam while Aamir Khan’s son Azad was also born through that procedure. Last year, it was Tusshar Kapoor who surprised us when he announced that he was the father to Laksshya, who was also born through surrogacy. Later, Karan Johar became a proud dad to twins, Yash and Roohi in 2017 through the same method. We also saw Sunny Leone adopting a baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber. (Also Read: Matin Rey Tangu auditioning for Salman Khan’s Tubelight is the cutest thing you will see today watch video)

In a statement to the Mumbai Mirror, the actor had jokingly said, “Yes, I’d like to have a child but the problem with that is with the child the mother comes along. If I can avoid the mother and have a child I wouldn’t mind two or three.” The actor is planning to make the decision soon as his parents want to see Salman’s kids. Well, we are sure Bhai will make the most adorable daddy in tinseltown! Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…