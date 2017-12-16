After Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, Aryan too attends AbRam’s annual day function at school – view HQ pics

Like we told you before, Shah Rukh Khan and his family has made AbRam’s annual day at school a family affair. In the morning it was just Shah Rukh Khan and his little one making their way for the event. Later his daughter Suhana joined in and now we have Aryan entering the premises alone. We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan is still inside the venue to see the last leg of this day-long event pan out.

As usual, Aryan was devoid of smile. He seems to be drinking something from a cup. Our guess is it’s coffee. The guy looks pretty hot even without the smile. There’s a permanent frown on his face which he perhaps treats as his smoulder. Kids these days we tell you! They have weird ways of portraying themselves hot. Anyway, coming back to Aryan, he seems to be wearing one of Shah Rukh’s many sieve shirts. If he did wear his daddy’s clothes, SRK is not wrong in ruing that Aryan picks his clothes often. Check out the pictures right here…

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a few hours back about the perils of being a father. Check out his tweet here…

The worst thing about being a father is that u r always taking the pics, never in them. Edits save the day.. pic.twitter.com/iaVcdnJ67m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2017

This picture would have been perfect if Aryan had come in early with his father and his siblings. We could have had one epic moment of all the Khans together. Now we wonder if Gauri too would make an appearance here. It has turned out to be quite star studded. Hrithik Roshan along with Susanne Khan were spotted there. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there with her kid Aaradhya along with Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan. They again made it to the venue for the evening.