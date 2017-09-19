After Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, I wanted to rename myself as Raj Malhotra, says Rajkummar Rao – watch exclusive video

Rajkummar Rao is all set to mesmerise audience with his upcoming film Newton. In the film his actual name is Nutan Kumar, which he changes to Newton because of people bullying him about it. So during the promotions of Newton I caught with the supremely talented star and asked him, just like Newton, did he ever think of changing his name from Rajkummar Rao to something else? He said, “Ya there were so many times that I would just think that, ‘let me just change my name to really nice…like a hero name.” He further added that he had his obsession with the name Aakash for quite sometime. He revealed, ” For a long time I wanted to keep my name Aakash for some reason, then I thought of some other name also. I kept thinking about names when I was in school. I was never happy with my name for some reason. I thought it’s such a period name…Rajkummar.” Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter was more special than National Award win, says Rajkummar Rao – watch video

When I pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan’s name in DDLJ was Raj Malhotra, so things would’ve changed for him. He agreed as he mentioned, “Ya, of course, as I told you earlier in our last interview, whenever I used to watch a film I’d become that character for 10-20 days. So when I saw DDLJ, I’d go upto girls and say, ‘Hey listen, my name is Raj from now on. I even wanted to keep it Raj Malhotra but I thought my family won’t like it.”

Check out the video below:

Clearly Shah Rukh Khan had played a huge part in making Rajkummar Rao an actor. last time when I had caught up with him, he had told me how Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to be an actor and how he used to mimic him. Also read: Rajkummar Rao: I used to mimic Shah Rukh Khan – watch exclusive video

Check out the video below:

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, of Sulemani Keeda fame, Newton also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubeer Yadav, Anjali Patil and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

The film is slated for September 22, 2017 release. BollywoodLife’s film critic Sreeju Sudhakaran gave the film 4 stars, you can read his review of Newton here. Also read: Newton movie review: Rajkummar Rao aces once again in this satirical clash of ideologies and reality

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…