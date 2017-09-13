After Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na scene, now this dialogue of Hrithik Roshan from Krrish is becoming a butt of many jokes – Read tweets

Twitter is an interesting place where anything can become a trend at any point in time. Remember how a few weeks back, a scene from Main Hoon Na, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, began a trend of jokes on Twitter? If you are clueless about this one, please do not forget to check the jokes out in the link here. Anyway, after that Main Hoon Na scene, now the latest unsuspecting victim of the new trend of jokes happens to be a scene from Hrithik Roshan‘s superhero movie, Krrish.

If you have watched the movie, there is a flashback scene in there, where the scientist Hrithik Roshan called his mom (Rekha), and tells her that the villains, led by Naseeruddin Shah’s character, are exploiting his powers for their own ingenious means. The scene has a dialogue that goes, “Mere shaktiyon ka galat istemaal kiya gaya, maa!’ (My powers have been misused by them, mom). For some reason, this dialogue caught the fancy of the Twitterati, and thus produced a barrage of jokes. Here are some of them…

When a fresher is asked to complete the assignments of his seniors as a part of ragging. pic.twitter.com/WRAhJi54hT — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 12, 2017

When someone copy your tweet and got more rt’s than you pic.twitter.com/vI4x5z7Z9B — Toheed Ali (@BakwasNaKaroo) September 11, 2017

When She Friendzoned The DSLR Guy after Photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/mtR2CJjmJ6 — सnjeev (@Snju_Baba) September 12, 2017

When TCS recruits a mechanical engineer… pic.twitter.com/HRVnaS9EOE — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) September 12, 2017

When your man demands your Netflix password pic.twitter.com/FUbI62fyQ8 — Priyal (@priyal) September 12, 2017

When you have to work on weekends pic.twitter.com/ottQBTqvZJ — Retarded Writer (@retardedwriter) September 12, 2017

Your younger sibling every time you ask him “Khaali bottles fridge me bhar ke rakh de” pic.twitter.com/Dt08Qzy179 — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) September 12, 2017

Cameraman of a porn movie. pic.twitter.com/YUpUa5IdJo — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 12, 2017

When an intern is told to Xerox papers. pic.twitter.com/0FouYlY5Yw — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2017

BJP using RaGa’s speeches to its advantage pic.twitter.com/KDnpeu54AW — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 12, 2017

When the entire city is under water, but your office wants you to reach there on time… pic.twitter.com/IcRHAdBWnu — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) September 12, 2017

Wondering which unassuming Bollywood scene will get the meme treatment next?