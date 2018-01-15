After Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11, Twitter asks just one question ‘What to watch next?’

Twitter is already going through withdrawal symptoms. Bigg Boss 11 has ended and thus, everyone including us are going crazy thinking of ways to spend the rest of our lives till the new season begins. Bigg Boss is like a drug, that inflicts you and then leaves you ecstatic about it. We are really at our wit’s end to figure out what to watch next which will get us hooked instantly, make us devise memes, have fun banter with friends. We don’t even know what to have a roaring discussion on or who to root for. Twitter is equally puzzled! They are clueless what to do next. The channel better comes up with a show that can keep the BB fans satiated till the next season starts.

We have a few reactions of people going berserk on Twitter. Shilpa Shinde has been crowned the winner and Hina Khan has become the first runners up. The grand finale saw a lot of amazing performances and a bit of pad making by Akshay Kumar. The latter taught Salman how he managed it in Pad Man. It was fun till it lasted. Twitter was abuzz with fans supporting their favourite contestant. But now that all the pent up emotions have been released, nobody knows what to look forward to. And that includes celebrities as well.. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11 Winner: Shilpa Shinde becomes the winner of the show, Here is what Dolly Bindra has to say about her victory)

Aaj ke badd merrra kya hoggaaaa #BB11 BigBoss 🤪😫 pic.twitter.com/WdT1bZaKMh — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) January 14, 2018

Now check out the reactions of mango people..

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @itsKannu Arey Yeh to bta do ki kl se kya krna hai big boss Khtm hone ke baad… Main to barbaad ho jaunga…😂😩 — Rishabh Jain (@Rishabhjain96rj) January 14, 2018

The show must go on people and thus, we are pretty sure we will find something to latch on to before the next season of Bigg Boss commences. Till then, you have all the memories of your celebs spending many nights inside the house. Hopefully, that will suffice for now.