After Sonu Nigam, Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has decided to quit micro-blogging site, Twitter. The 55-year-old director, who has had his share of Twitter fights and trolls, joined the social media platform on May 27, 2009. “My pleasantly unpleasant surprise is I am getting out of Twitter…To all my followers, no thanks for following me all these years,” he tweeted.

RGV said he will now use photo and video sharing app Instagram. “I decided to speak only through pictures and videos on Instagram from now on…

“This my last tweet before my tweet death..but I will not RIP nd seriously work from now on @RGVzoomin Birth:27/5/2009 Death:27/5/2017 (sic),” he concluded. Varma is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter. Earlier this week singer Sonu Nigam deactivated his account. Sonu famous last words for Twitter were, “… am no Right Wing, No Left Wing. I respect everyone’s Opinion but I guess Here, you have to Belong Somewhere. I hope I never need to return here to Clarify, but I never say Never..”

Talking about RGV, the trailer of his web series Guns and Thighs has hit the internet like a storm. The story revolves around the time when underworld activities were at rife in Mumbai.

Talking about the connection between underworld and Bollywood, in an interview, RGV said the activities of underworld with regard to Bollywood were mostly limited to making calls to either scare celebrities or help their friends. “It’s a misconception that there’s a nexus between underworld and Bollywood. Underworld never put money, which again is a misconception. If underworld also has to put money, why is it underworld? It defeats the purpose,” Varma told reporters last evening.