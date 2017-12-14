After Splitsvilla 10, Sunny Leone to now host Man vs Wild on Discovery Jeet

After hosting quite a few seasons of Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone has become a pro at hosting shows. The actress will now be seen hosting Discovery Jeet’s upcoming show, Man vs Wild, which is going to be an Indian adaptation of international reality show, Survivor. Not only will Sunny be the solo host of the show but she will also be hosting it in Hindi throughout. Sunny has already shot for the episode and the promo will be out soon. Sunny will not be shedding her hot avatar though and will set the temperatures soaring in her hot avatar on the show.

This will be the first time that she will be hosting a show all by herself without a co-host. As far as the channel is concerned, Discovery Jeet will be launched in 2018. It will be a progressive general entertainment channel that will have shows that the young population of the country would love to watch. Mohit Raina’s Battle of Sarhagarhi is also one of the shows that has been lined up by the channel. Although unlike other channels, this one’s target audience is men and it will only cater to shows that men would like to watch. Man vs Wild will be launched in four languages. (ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra TOP Yahoo’s Most Searched celebrity list of 2017)

Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan but the film failed at the box office. The actress also made her debut with a Telugu film this year. She will be seen playing the role of a warrior in the untitled film. Soeaking about the film, she said in a statement, “After this movie, I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this only for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated me the script. I have a special love towards south India, so I am thrilled to do a straight Tamil movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.” What are your thoughts on Sunny’s upcoming show? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.